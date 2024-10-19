UN: Intensified Israeli siege of northern Gaza threatens civilian lives

According to IRNA's Saturday night report, Muhannad Hadi also expressed concern over the deteriorating health situation in the blockaded territory, saying, Al-Awda and Indonesian hospitals, two of the three remaining facilities in the northern Gaza were attacked, which "intensified the already alarming humanitarian crisis in northern Gaza."

Israeli forces increased their pressure on these hospitals to evacuate, but the patients had nowhere to go, he warned, adding that aid and humanitarian teams must do their utmost to save the lives of civilians.

He highlighted that power failure and lack of equipment led to the death of two patients in Indonesian hospital.

Since Thursday, the United Nations has issued urgent request to allow its teams to northern Gaza to rescue dozens of wounded trapped in the rubble but the Israeli forces failed to heed the call.

Every minute is important and these delays are life-threatening for these people. Relief and humanitarian teams must obtain permission to save lives without delay, Hadi added.

