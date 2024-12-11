Iran, Russia emphasize formation of anti-sanctions union

The issue was discussed on Wednesday in a meeting between five members of the Federation Council (Upper House) of the Russian parliament with an Iranian delegation including Abbas Moqtadaei, deputy chairman of the Iranian Parliament's National Security and Foreign Policy Commission and Abbas Goodarzi, a parliament member and the Iran-Russia Parliamentary Friendship Group.

Our country's resolve is based on neutralizing and rendering the sanctions ineffective as the Islamic Republic has progressed in various fields by standing firm and resisting the US curbs, Goodarzi said while addressing the meeting.

He stated that Russia a good ally of Iran and the two countries have strategic commonalities and, given that both are under cruel US sanctions, can take appropriate steps to form an international anti-sanctions union.

The simultaneous membership of Iran and Russia in blocs such as the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and the BRICS group and the strengthening of their cooperation within the framework of the Eurasian Economic Union have created a good opportunity for the two countries to neutralize the sanctions, he added.

The member of the Parliamentary Friendship Group also highlighted the importance of Iran and Russia ties for various reasons, including good neighborliness, common strategy in confronting US unilateralism, and a shared view of the need to redefine the global order by relying on emerging powers.

On Monday, Goudarzi on the sidelines of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) announced that Iran's initiative to form an international alliance with Moscow against US sanctions is nearing completion.

Earlier, Leonid Slutsky, Chairman of the International Affairs Committee of the State Duma (Lower House of the Russia Parliament, expressed his support for the idea and emphasized the planning of a mechanism for its implementation.

Andrey Denisov, First Deputy Chairman of the Russian Federation Council Committee on International Affairs, also welcomed the idea of forming an anti-sanctions union in this meeting and announced Moscow's readiness to form this mechanism.

