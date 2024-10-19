Hezbollah unveils homegrown M-80 rocket

Hezbollah's Military Media Unit released a video on Saturday announcing the activation of the M80 rocket system for the first time.

According to the video, the M-80 rocket can effectively target enemy troops located up to 3.3 kilometers from the launch point.

The Military Media Unit also published a video showing the system becoming operational by targeting the naval base of the Zionist regime's army, Ras Al Naqoura.

The M80 rocket system is available in both mobile and stationary configurations, featuring 24 launch slots, the Beirut-based Al Mayadeen news network reported.

The M-80 shell itself is an 80 mm caliber rocket, measuring 95 cm in length and weighing 10 kg. While the warhead may be relatively small, it packs a significant punch. Each shell is primed with 4,750 individual steel balls, creating a highly lethal fragmentation effect with a kill radius of 35 meters, it further noted.

Last week, Lebanese Hezbollah unveiled the “Qader 2” and “Nasr 1” ballistic and precision-guided missiles.

Since September 23, Israel has expanded its genocidal military actions, which initially targeted Gaza, to encompass various regions in Lebanon, including the capital, Beirut.

In response, Hezbollah has retaliated by launching multiple attacks against the Israeli positions in the northern occupied territories. In the past few days, Hezbollah has fired hundreds of rockets, targeting key Israeli positions.

3266**2050