A Zionist source told the Israeli Army Radio that security defects which caused this attack are under investigation.

The source said that the Zionist security agencies consider this drone attack as a very dangerous security defeat.

The Israeli Army Radio also announced that Hezbollah has fired more than 60 missiles on Acre, killing one Zionist.

It also said that some 13 people have been injured in missile attacks by Hezbollah on Haifa.

