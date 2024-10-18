US, UK air attacks on Yemen shows complicity with Zionists' crimes: Iran

The Iranian foreign ministry spokesman described the US and UK attacks on areas of Sana'a and Sa'ada in Yemen as gross violations of the United Nations Charter and the rules of international law in relation to the prohibition of the use of force and respect for the territorial integrity of countries and strongly condemned the attacks.

Baqaei Hamaneh considered the continuation of the American and British air attack on Yemen, along with the continuation of the armed and political support of these two countries to the Israeli regime in the genocide and killing of the Palestinian and Lebanese people, as a clear evidence of their complicity and participation in the crimes of the Zionist regime.

He pointed out that these aggressive and reckless actions of the United States and the United Kingdom against the oppressed and brave people of Yemen are a dangerous participation of these two countries in the escalation of insecurity and tension in the West Asian region, and the Israeli regime's determination to continue genocide and war.

Honoring the honorable support of the Yemeni people to the oppressed people of Palestine and Lebanon, Baqaei stated that the actions of the United States and England in attacking Yemen and destroying the vital infrastructure of this country cannot create a disruption in the solidarity and companionship of the honorable people of Yemen with the resistance of Palestine and Lebanon.

