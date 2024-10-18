Iran, Zanzibar stress developing bilateral ties

The Iranian government has prioritized relations with African countries in its foreign policy, focusing on cultural, economic, scientific, and agricultural fields, Nouri Qazaljeh said on Friday.

He expressed hope that these cooperation documents would pave the way for further interaction between Iran and Zanzibar.

He highlighted the importance of developing cultural cooperation and mentioned Iran's readiness to restore Iranian historical monuments in Zanzibar.

Additionally, he noted Iran's strong potential in providing technical and engineering services in construction and agriculture.

Mwinyi acknowledged the signing of these cooperation documents as a sign of Tehran and Zanzibar's determination to strengthen their relationship.

He also welcomed scientific and academic collaboration and expressed hope for increased Iranian investment in Zanzibar.

