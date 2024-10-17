IRGC chief warns Zionist regime of ‘painful’ retaliation if attacks Iran

Speaking on Thursday at the funeral of Martyr Major General Abbas Nilforoushan who was assassinated by the Zionist regime on September 27 alongside Hezbollah chief Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, Major General Salami said that the Israeli regime mistakenly thought that by assassinating Martyr Ismaeil Haniyeh, Nasrallah, and Nilforoushan, it would cause problems for the Axis of Resistance, but "Operation True Promise 2" and the passage of Iranian missiles through Israel's Iron Dome disrupted their the equations.

He said that "Operation True Promise 2" was a powerful display of the Iranian nation's strength and a serious warning to the Zionist regime, but added that it was "merely a warning" to the Zionist regime not the entirety of the defense capability of the IRGC.

He also stated that the Zionist regime will receive a response for committing crimes against Muslim nations and emphasized that the IRGC is proficient and capable of attacking the vulnerabilities of its enemies.

The IRGC chief dismissed the idea that the Resistance Front would be stopped by the martyrdom of leaders and generals, emphasizing that after the martyrdom of the anti-terror commander, Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani, the authority of the movement increased.

The people in Isfahan in central Iran held a massive funeral ceremony to bid farewell to their fellow Isfahani IRGC General Nilfroushan on Thursday.

A large number of people and government officials attended his funeral.

The body of the senior IRGC general will be laid to rest after going through the funeral in his hometown's martyrs cemetery.

Nilforoushan, a top commander of the IRGC Quds Force, was the senior advisor of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Lebanon. He was assassinated by the Zionist regime on September 27 alongside Nasrallah and several resistance commanders.

