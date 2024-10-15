Martyrdom of commanders not to affect Islamic Revolution

On the sidelines of funeral procession in Tehran for Martyr Major General Abbas Nilforoushan who was assassinated by the Zionist regime on September 27 alongside Hezbollah chief Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, Brigadier General Fadavi said on Tuesday that in response to the threats of the enemies, said that the threats against the Islamic Revolution have existed from the beginning of the glorious Islamic Revolution until today.

The field and diplomacy have become more coordinated and stronger, he said, adding that the Islamic Revolution has become stronger and stronger every year and the enemies have become weaker and weaker.

Iranians held a funeral procession on Monday in Tehran for Martyr Major General Abbas Nilforoushan who was assassinated by the Zionist regime on September 27 alongside Hezbollah chief Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah.

Nilforoushan, a top commander of the IRGC Quds Force, was the senior advisor of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Lebanon. He was assassinated by the Zionist regime on September 27 alongside Nasrallah and several resistance commanders.

