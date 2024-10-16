Funeral procession for Martyr Nilforoushan held in Iran's Mashhad

Nilforoushan, a top commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Quds Force, was the senior advisor of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Lebanon.

He was assassinated by the Zionist regime on September 27 alongside Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and several resistance commanders.

Iranians held a funeral procession in Tehran for Martyr Nilforoushan on Tuesday



After holding a procession for the martyred commander in Tehran on Tuesday, Nilforoushan's body arrived in northeast Iran today.

A mass crowd took part in a funeral procession in the holy city of Mashhad to pay respect to the Iranian prominent figure who made sacrifices for the nation of Iran and freedom-seeking nations.

As part of the event, the body of the deceased commander will be transferred to the holy shrine of Imam Reza (AS), the eighth Shia Imam, in Mashhad.

In the afternoon, the body of the top commander, as scheduled, will be transferred to the central city of Isfahan where he will be laid to rest.

The body of General Nilforoushan returned home more than two weeks after he was assassinated.

About a week later, the IRGC launched a volley of hypersonic ballistic missiles at Israeli military targets in the occupied Palestinian territories in retaliation for the assassination of Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran and Nasrallah and Nilforoushan in Beirut.

