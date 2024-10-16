Oct 16, 2024, 11:40 AM
Journalist ID: 956
News ID: 85629539
T T
0 Persons

Tags

Funeral procession for Martyr Nilforoushan held in Iran's Mashhad

Oct 16, 2024, 11:40 AM
News ID: 85629539
Funeral procession for Martyr Nilforoushan held in Iran's Mashhad

Mashhad, IRNA — Iranians in the northeastern city of Mashhad have participated in a funeral procession for Martyr Major General Abbas Nilforoushan who was assassinated by the Zionist regime on September 27 alongside Hezbollah chief Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah.

Nilforoushan, a top commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Quds Force, was the senior advisor of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Lebanon.

He was assassinated by the Zionist regime on September 27 alongside Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and several resistance commanders.

Funeral procession for Martyr Nilforoushan held in Iran's Mashhad
Iranians held a funeral procession in Tehran for Martyr Nilforoushan on Tuesday
 

After holding a procession for the martyred commander in Tehran on Tuesday, Nilforoushan's body arrived in northeast Iran today.

A mass crowd took part in a funeral procession in the holy city of Mashhad to pay respect to the Iranian prominent figure who made sacrifices for the nation of Iran and freedom-seeking nations.

As part of the event, the body of the deceased commander will be transferred to the holy shrine of Imam Reza (AS), the eighth Shia Imam, in Mashhad.

In the afternoon, the body of the top commander, as scheduled, will be transferred to the central city of Isfahan where he will be laid to rest.

The body of General Nilforoushan returned home more than two weeks after he was assassinated.

About a week later, the IRGC launched a volley of hypersonic ballistic missiles at Israeli military targets in the occupied Palestinian territories in retaliation for the assassination of Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran and Nasrallah and Nilforoushan in Beirut.

7129**9417

0 Persons

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .