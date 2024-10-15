IRGC Quds Force chief seen in Martyr Nilforoushan’s funeral in Tehran

The funeral ceremony was held early on Tuesday with the participation of his comrades-in-arm, members of his family, officials and military commanders.

Earlier, the Speaker of the Iranian Parliament Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf had dismissed the rumors about General Qaani and reassured about the Quds Force commander’s good conditions.

The body of General Nilforoushan, the supreme advisor of the Islamic Republic to Lebanon, returned home more than two weeks after he was assassinated by the Israeli regime in the Arab country along with Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah.

About a week later, the IRGC launched a volley of hypersonic ballistic missiles at Israeli military targets in the occupied Palestinian territories in retaliation for the assassination of Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran and Nasrallah and Nilforoushan in Beirut.

