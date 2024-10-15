Oct 15, 2024, 12:39 PM
Funeral held for Iranian general martyred along Nasrallah in Beirut

Tehran, IRNA — Iranians have held a funeral procession in Tehran for Martyr Major General Abbas Nilforoushan who was assassinated by the Zionist regime on September 27 alongside Hezbollah chief Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah.

Nilforoushan, a top commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Quds Force, was the senior advisor of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Lebanon.

He was assassinated by the Zionist regime on September 27 alongside Nasrallah and several resistance commanders.

Held on Tuesday morning, the funeral procession was attended by Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian.

His comrades-in-arm, members of his family, officials, and military commanders also attended the funeral.

Chief Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) Quds Force Brigadier General Esmail Qaani also attended the ceremony, after rumors spread by anti-Iran media outlets claimed that he had been killed.

A large number of high-ranking officials including Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Major General Hossein Salami and Iran’s Judiciary chief Gholam Hossein Mohseni Ejei participated in the event. 

The body of General Nilforoushan returned home more than two weeks after he was assassinated.

About a week later, the IRGC launched a volley of hypersonic ballistic missiles at Israeli military targets in the occupied Palestinian territories in retaliation for the assassination of Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran and Nasrallah and Nilforoushan in Beirut.

