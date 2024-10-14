Body of Martyr Gen. Nilforoushanm arrives in Iran

According to an IRNA reporter on Tuesday morning, the body of Major General Abbas Nilforoushan, arrived at Mehrabad Airport from Baghdad after magnificent burials in Karbala and and Najaf Ashraf.

Nilforoushan, a top commander of Quds Force of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) was assassinated by the Zionist regime on September 27 alongside Nasrallah.

The IRGC said on Friday that Nilforoushan's body had been recovered from the site of the strike on the Lebanese capital's southern suburbs.

His body was taken from Beirut to the central Iraqi city of Karbala, to the shrine of Imam Hussein (AS), the third Shia Imam where a representative of Iraq's top cleric, Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani, led funeral prayers before a massive crowd, including resistance forces and representatives of Iraqi political groups.

Mourners chanted "death to Israel" and brandished the flags of Iran, Hezbollah and the Iraqi resistance group.

The funeral cortege then moved on to the nearby shrine of Abolfazl Al-Abbas (AS) before leaving for Najaf, a city housing the holy shrine of Imam Ali (AS), the first Shia Imam.

A massive crowd turned to Najaf for the funeral of the top Iranian general, chanting “Allahu Akbar”, “Death to Great Satan America”, “Death to Israel”.

The prayer on the body of Martyr Nilforoushan was held under the leadership of Ayatollah Sheikh Hassan Javaheri in the courtyard of Imam Ali (AS) shrine.

Nilforoushan's body is due to be sent to the Iranian holy city of Mashhad, according to an IRGC statement.

On Tuesday, a funeral ceremony will be held in Imam Hossein Square in Tehran.

After funerals the holy cities of Qom and Mashhad, the body of the martyr will be taken to Isfahan for a farewell ceremony and finally will be laid to rest there on Thursday afternoon.

4399