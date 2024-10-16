Iran FM warns about repercussions of Israeli regime’s new adventurism

Abbas Araghchi remarked on a phone call with his French counterpart Jean-Noël Barrot on Tuesday evening when the two sides discussed the latest developments in the West Asia region.

During the conversation, the top Iranian diplomat emphasized the necessity of bringing to an end the Tel Aviv regime’s assault on Lebanon and warned against any new adventurism by the regime in the region.

The head of the diplomatic apparatus called for the removal of obstacles imposed by the Israeli regime and the delivery of international humanitarian aid to the refugees in Lebanon and the Gaza Strip, referring to the dire situation of the displaced persons in the war-torn areas.

Araghchi warned European officials and the Secretary-General of the United Nations Antonio Guterres about the consequences of any adventurism by the Tel Aviv regime and announced Iran's full readiness to respond decisively and crushingly to the occupying regime’s potential aggression.

