Iran FM, UN chief stress need to end Israeli attacks on Gaza, Lebanon

In a phone call on Tuesday, Araghchi and Guterres discussed the latest developments in West Asia.

The Iranian foreign minister highlighted the catastrophic situation caused by the ongoing Israeli genocide in Gaza and the aggression of the Zionist regime in Lebanon.

He urged Guterres to use all UN capacities to stop the Israeli regime’s crimes and to send humanitarian aid to Lebanon and Gaza.

He reiterated Iran’s principled position on maintaining peace and stability in the region.

Iran will make efforts to protect the peace and security of the region and is fully prepared for a decisive and regret-inducing response to any adventurism by the Zionist regime, Araghchi said.

He also held the Israeli regime and the US responsible for the consequences of insecurity in the region.

For his part, Guterres expressed concerns over the heightened tensions in the region following Israel’s continued attacks on Gaza and Lebanon.

He stressed the need to reach a political solution in order to end the war and the need to provide aid to the injured and displaced people in Gaza and Lebanon.

The UN chief urged Israel to respect Lebanon’s sovereignty, saying that the UN peacekeeping forces are being deployed to southern Lebanon despite the threats.

The two sides also discussed the situation in Yemen.

