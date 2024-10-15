Iraqi Islamic Resistance hits key Israeli position

The Iraq-based Resistance group announced on Tuesday that it targeted a key Israeli position in northern occupied Palestine with drone, as reported by Al Jazeera.

The Islamic Resistance in Iraq also emphasized that the attacks on the positions of the Zionist regime and the destruction of the enemy's fortifications will continue to increase.

In the previous drone attacks on a significant Israeli target in eastern occupied Palestine on Monday night, the Islamic Resistance in Iraq announced that the anti-Zionist operation was carried out in response to the Israeli regime's crimes in the Gaza Strip and Lebanon.

In previous weeks, the Islamic Resistance in Iraq had targeted strategic locations in the Israeli city of Eilat and warned of further escalation if Israeli forces continued their assault on Gaza.

3266**2050