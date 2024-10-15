Colombian, Venezuelan presidents protest Israeli regime's war crimes

“What is happening in Gaza is not merely a decades-long conflict between Palestinians, the owners of the territory, and the Israelis that the English Europeans brought to their colony,” Petro wrote on his X account on Tuesday.

In Gaza, the global power is running a trial of suppression against people of the South, he added.

The government of Colombia issued an order to suspend the purchase of weapons from the Zionist regime, then announced the severance of relations between Bogota and Tel Aviv, and finally supported South Africa's complaint in the International Criminal Court against Netanyahu.

Meanwhile, Maduro in a TV interview described Netanyahu as a monster created by the United States and the European Union to commit crimes against Palestine and Lebanon.

Even Hitler did not dare to do what Netanyahu did with a direct genocide, he added.

Netanyahu still has the audacity to order the UN Secretary-General to order the UN to withdraw the peacekeeping forces in southern Lebanon, he stated.

