Iraq's Islamic Resistance launches drone attack on a target on occupied Palestine

The Islamic Resistance of Iraq announced in this statement that in response to the killings committed by the usurping regime against civilians, including children, women and the elderly, resistance fighters attacked a vital target in the east of the occupied territories on Monday with an advanced drone.

In this statement, it also emphasized on the continuation of operations to crush the enemy's fortifications with an increasing trend.

In the past week and months, the Iraqi resistance had also targeted sensitive and important targets in Eilat, located in the south of occupied Palestine.

This group had previously warned the occupied territories in the past operations that if the Zionist regime continues its attacks on the Gaza Strip, it will intensify its operations against the positions of this regime.

