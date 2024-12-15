Iran convicts US to $170 mln in case of 2010 Chabahar terrorist attack

After a lawsuit was filed by six of the injured and survivors of the 2010 Chabahar terrorist attack, the court convicted the US government and authorities, ordering them to pay $170 million in material, moral, and punitive damages due to the defendant's support for the Jundallah terrorist group.

This is the second case related to the terrorist incident in Chabahar that has resulted in a verdict.

Previously, in 2023, after a lawsuit was filed by 93 of the injured and survivors of the Chabahar terrorist incident, Branch 55 of the Tehran international relations court of law ruled to condemn the US government to pay $2,662 billion as damages.

On December 14, 2010, a bomb explosion in the southeastern Iranian city of Chabahar killed at least 39 people. This explosion was conducted by two suicide bombers, who blew themselves up in a crowded Shia Muslim mourning procession when Shiite Muslims gathered to commemorate the martyrdom of Imam Hossein (AS) in the southeastern Iranian coastal city of Chabahar.

The terrorist group Jundallah claimed responsibility for the bombing.

