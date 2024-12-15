Trump seeks negotiations with Iran for a better deal: Wendy Sherman

In an interview with the “One Decision Podcast,” Sherman reflected on the 2015 nuclear agreement, highlighting the collaborative efforts of the US, EU, Russia, and China during Obama’s presidency.

When Donald Trump was elected in 2016, he withdrew the US from the agreement, turning the situation from bad to worse, she said.

Sherman pointed out that Iran is now capable of enriching uranium to a 60% purity level and could potentially reach 90%, describing the current situation as dire.

The former State Department official noted that the European troika — Britain, Germany, and France — recently met with Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister Majid Takht Ravanchi to discuss restarting negotiations.

Discussing Trump’s intentions, Sherman stated that such agreements are highly complex and time-consuming.

She further emphasized growing pressure to expand any future negotiations beyond Iran’s nuclear program to include its regional activities in Syria, Yemen, Gaza, Lebanon, and its regional allied forces.

Negotiating on all these issues is far more intricate, Sherman said, cautioning that compromises on one front could lead to demands for greater concessions elsewhere.

Iran has time and again blamed the 2018 US withdrawal from the nuclear deal and its re-imposition of sanctions for throwing the agreement into disarray. The Islamic Republic also says its nuclear program is peaceful, and that its regional activities are aimed at protecting the security in the West Asia region.

