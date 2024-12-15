US, UK strike Yemen's Al Hudaydah

The United States and Britain launched a new aggression on Yemeni territory today, according to Yemen’s Al-Masirah TV on Sunday.

The media outlet reported that the At Tuhayta District in Al Hudaydah Province was targeted multiple times.

So far, there are no reports of casualties or damages resulting from the attack.

In recent months, various areas of Yemen, especially Al Hudaydah Province, have experienced aggressive attacks by the United States and Britain.

These attacks are aimed at pressuring the Yemeni national government to stop the naval blockade imposed on the Zionist regime.

Yemenis have declared their open support for Palestine’s struggle against the Israeli occupation since the regime launched a devastating war on Gaza on October 7 after the territory’s Palestinian Resistance movements carried out a surprise retaliatory attack, dubbed Operation Al-Aqsa Storm, against the occupying entity.

The United States and Britain in December announced a military coalition to target Yemen in support of Israel.

