Iran judiciary chief: No hope in int’l bodies to stop Zionists' aggressions

Gholam-Hossein Mohseni Ejei met with Khalifa bin Saeed Khalifa Albusaidi, who is visiting Tehran at the head of a high-ranking judicial delegation, on Sunday.

During the meeting, Mohseni Ejei expressed appreciation for Oman's stance in condemning the brutal crimes committed by the Zionist regime against the Palestinian people, noting that Oman’s positive stance will undoubtedly be remembered in history.

He emphasized the importance of denouncing the Israeli regime's atrocities in Gaza, Lebanon, and Syria, adding that due to the comprehensive support from some Western governments, the Zionists have martyred approximately 50,000 Palestinians over the past year, most of whom are women and children.

Iran’s judiciary chief further noted that the Israeli regime has shown no mercy even towards sick children, attacking hospitals, schools, and shelters in Gaza.

Additionally, he addressed the ongoing aggression of the Zionist regime in Syria, asserting that Syria is an Islamic country and that the Zionists are currently destroying its defense and strategic infrastructure.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Mohseni Ejei highlighted that Iran and Oman's ties are long-standing, friendly, and extensive across various fields, emphasizing the importance of developing judicial and legal relations between the two neighboring countries.

He urged both countries to share their experiences and achievements in legal and judicial matters, focusing on adopting new technologies, electronic proceedings, and using artificial intelligence.

Meanwhile, Albusaidi expressed gratitude to Iran for its positive stance on events affecting the Islamic world, advocating for the expansion of judicial ties between the two countries.

He noted, “Undoubtedly, the structural similarities between the judicial systems of Iran and Oman will ease the process of reaching judicial agreements and understandings between the two parties.”

Earlier today, the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of Oman met with Speaker of the Iranian Parliament Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, at the parliament's compound, Tehran.

During the meeting, Ghalibaf emphasized that the economic and political relations between Oman and Iran present an opportunity to enhance collaboration at various levels, particularly between their parliaments.

He highlighted the crimes committed by the Zionist regime in Gaza as a significant concern for the Islamic world and advocates of human rights, noting that the Zionist regime has perpetrated widespread crimes in Gaza and Lebanon over the past year and the recent events in Syria, the renewed aggression by the Zionists, and the bombings of this country must be halted.

Ghalibaf further remarked that terrorist groups aim to foster insecurity among the countries in the region, asserting, “It is the responsibility of the leaders of the Islamic world, scholars, and Muslim nations to maintain unity against the Zionist regime and to impede the ongoing and escalating insecurity committed by this regime.”

