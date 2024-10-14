Oct 14, 2024, 11:05 PM
Journalist ID: 1852
News ID: 85628015
T T
3 Persons

Tags

Iran demands expulsion of Zionist regime from IPU, trial of Israeli officials at Nuremberg Tribunal

Oct 14, 2024, 11:05 PM
News ID: 85628015
Iran demands expulsion of Zionist regime from IPU, trial of Israeli officials at Nuremberg Tribunal

Tehran, IRNA - The Iranian delegation participating in the meeting of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) left the meeting hall when the representative of the Zionist regime began to speak and demanded the expulsion of this regime from the meeting.

The parliamentary delegation of the Islamic Republic of Iran left the meeting hall on Monday evening at the moment when the representative of the Zionist regime was going to speak at the International Conference of the World Countries in Geneva.

Also, the countries of Algeria, Jordan, Tunisia and Turkey and the Arab Parliament also left this hall as a sign of protest.

Meanwhile, after the end of the speech of the representative of the Zionist regime and in response to the false claims and statements of the representative of this regime, Iran's representative Manouchehr Mottaki, in a short speech, demanded the expulsion of this regime from the international inter-parliamentary meeting, and said, "With the crimes committed in Lebanon and Palestine we are witnessing that the delegation of the Zionist regime should not be given time to speak and they should be expelled from the IPU."

"Expel the Israeli terrorists from this summit and, God willing, after the victory of the resistance against the Zionist regime, they should try and punish the leaders of this regime, the military commanders, and the child-killing pilots at the Nuremberg Tribunal (2)," he added.

The Nuremberg Trials are a series of military trials held after World War II to deal with war crimes.

2050

3 Persons

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .