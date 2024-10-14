Channels of dialogue with Iran must remain open: Austria

His comments came just ahead of the EU’s Foreign Affairs Council meeting in Luxembourg.

Schallenberg highlighted his recent meeting with Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, and said the door to diplomacy must always be kept open.

However, he reiterated unfounded claims by the EU regarding Iran's alleged involvement in the Ukraine conflict through the supply of ballistic missiles to Russia.

He stated that discussions at the upcoming council meeting would focus on the potential escalation of sanctions against Iran.

The monthly meeting of EU foreign ministers kicked off earlier today in Luxembourg.

4353**2050