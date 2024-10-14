Hezbollah fires 55 missiles at occupied territories

In a statement on Monday, Hezbollah announced that its combatants targeted Israeli forces in the western neighborhood of Ayta Al-Shaab border town with artillery attacks and forced them to retreat.

Also, the Lebanese Islamic Resistance targeted the Bayt Lid military base located in eastern Netanya with a missile attack.

In addition, Hezbollah combatants targeted the Kiryat Shmona Israeli settlement with a barrage of missiles.

Hezbollah combatants struck an Israeli infantry unit attempting to infiltrate the outskirts of the town of Markaba, southern Lebanon, with artillery fire.

At the same time, media sources reported a severe Hezbollah rocket attack on the town of Karmiel in northern occupied Palestine, announcing that the rockets hit the Zionist vehicles and positions.

In another operation, Hezbollah targeted the Zionist regime's military base in Ruwaisat Al-Alam, located in the occupied Kfar Shuba region of Upper Galilee.

The Lebanese Islamic Resistance also fired rockets at the Zionist regime's military bases in the settlements of Ramot Naftali.

Lebanese Hezbollah has conducted 18 operations against the Israeli army and its positions on Monday.

The Israeli media also reported potential casualties among the soldiers due to Hezbollah's attack.

Al-Arabi TV has reported that approximately 55 missiles have been launched from Lebanon toward the occupied territories, particularly the Galilee, since this morning.

3266**2050