Oct 13, 2024, 6:32 PM
Operation in southern occupied territories leaves two Zionists wounded

Tehran, IRNA – Media sources have reported that two Zionists were injured during an anti-Zionist operation in the city of Beersheba, southern occupied territories.

Palestinian news sources announced that the anti-Zionist operation took place in the city of Beersheba, in the southern occupied territories on Sunday, as reported by Al-Quds Network.

The sources reported that an individual carried out the attack using a cold weapon against the Zionists.

The Zionist regime's Army Radio has confirmed that initial reports indicate two Zionists were wounded.

Similarly last week, there were reports of a shooting at the central station in Beersheba, resulting in casualties among the Zionists.

These incidents coincide with the anniversary of the beginning of Operation Al-Aqsa Storm, during which Palestinian combatants in the West Bank, occupied Quds, and other occupied territories have conducted operations in response to the crimes committed by the Zionist regime against the people of Gaza.

