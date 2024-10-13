Iran FM arrives in Baghdad to review diplomatic ties

Araghchi has just arrived at Baghdad airport and was welcomed by Iraqi senior officials and the Iranian ambassador in Baghdad on Sunday.

During this visit, Araghchi will meet with his Iraqi counterpart and other senior officials of the country to discuss bilateral relations and regional developments.

Upon his arrival in Baghdad, Araghchi addressed reporters, emphasizing that Iran and Iraq share similar positions on regional issues.

He considered the Iraqi officials' stance on regional developments and Lebanon as good.

Araghchi underlined that his visit to Iraq aims to facilitate discussions and exchange views with Iraqi officials on regional developments and consultations.

In response to any provocations by the Israeli regime to escalate tensions in the region, Araghchi stated, "We are not seeking war and tension, but we are prepared for any scenario."

“Nevertheless, our goal is that any disaster should be prevented with the help of the countries of the region”, he further noted.

In a post on his X account on Sunday, Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman, Esmaeil Baghaei, said, “We arrived in Baghdad in continuation of Foreign Minister Araghchi’s consultations with Muslim countries on critical situations in our region as the result of the Israeli regime's genocidal attacks and aggressions in Gaza and Lebanon.”

Prior to the visit to Iraq, Araghchi has been to Lebanon, Syria, Saudi Arabia, and Qatar.

The top Iranian diplomat is also scheduled to visit Oman after Iraq as part of his intensive diplomatic talks.

3266**2050