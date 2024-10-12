Female Iranian athlete wins gold in Asian rowing games

By overcoming her rivals from Kazakhstan, Hong Kong, Uzbekistan, Vietnam and Thailand, Nowruzi finished first in the Asian competitions after setting the time 08:02:72. Uzbekistan and Hong Kong stood second and third.

Meanwhile, Fatemeh Mojallal, another member of the Iranian rowing team, finished second in women’s heavyweight single sculls.

Mojallal won over her rivals from Chinese Taipei, Uzbekistan, Hong Kong and Japan, but she could not pass the powerful representative of China.

Mojallal finished at 07:50:70 and received the silver medal, and Uzbekistan stood in third place.

Also, the Iranian women’s team finished second in the quadruple sculls and won silver in Asia.

The Iranian team with five athletes has attended the Asian Rowing Championships underway in the Uzbek city as of October 10 for five days.

1483**4354