2024 Asian Rowing Championships: Iran wins 3 gold, 1 silver

The four-day competitions, taking place in the Chinese city of Shenyang, wrapped on Saturday.

Fatemeh Mojallal, Mohanna Haji-Hosseini, Kimia Zarei, and Saqi Maleki took part in women’s section; and Amirreza Abdoli competed in men’s section.

On the final day of the competitions, Fatemeh Mojallal won gold in under-23 single-person rowing after she beat rivals from Taiwan, China, Uzbekistan, Vietnam and Hong Kong.

Haji-Hosseini also won gold on the same day in under-19 single-person rowing after defeating competitors from China, South Korea, Hong King, Vietnam, and Thailand.

In under-23 dual-person rowing, Mojallal and Zarei came second behind their Chinese rival and won silver.

The latest medals broughtthe total number of medals won by Iranian girls in the Asian competitions to four.

