Iran, Oman hold joint ground, naval drills

According to IRNA’s Thursday report from the Iranian Army's public relations, Commander of Iran's Army Ground Force Brigadier General Kioumars Heidari stated that at the request and invitation of the Omani Army for holding an anti-terrorism exercise, the first joint and combined exercise of the Ground Forces of Iran and Oman was carried out with a focus on countering regional terrorism, establishing sustainable security, urban warfare, and exchanging and transferring experiences between the two states.

He added that the two-day ground exercise, held in Oman, involved rapid reaction units and the 65th Airborne Special Forces Brigade of Iran, supported by the Omani Air Force and police.

In the Indian Ocean and the Strait of Hormuz, a joint maritime rescue exercise was held with the participation of combat vessels from the Islamic Republic of Iran's Navy and the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), as well as surface and aerial combat units of Royal Navy of Oman.

Iran-made Jamaran destroyer and Zereh (Armor) missile-launching ship were used during the exercises.

