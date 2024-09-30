Sep 30, 2024, 11:22 PM
Journalist ID: 1852
News ID: 85613527
T T
0 Persons

Tags

Iran, Oman kick off first joint ground military maneuver

Sep 30, 2024, 11:22 PM
News ID: 85613527
Iran, Oman kick off first joint ground military maneuver

Tehran, IRNA - The first joint ground military maneuver between the Ground Force of the Islamic Republic of Iran Army and the Ground Force of the Sultanate of Oman has started.

The first joint ground exercise between the ground force of the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Sultanate of Oman, which is called "Mountain Falcons 1" (Saqour al-Jabal 1) began on Monday in Jebel Al-Khader province of Oman.

This exercise is being held with the participation of the ground force of the Islamic Republic of Iran Army and the ground force of Sultanate of Oman army, as well as the support of the Air Force and the Royal Oman Police, with the aim of sharing experiences, joint combat training and improving the level of combat and operational readiness. 

2050

0 Persons

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .