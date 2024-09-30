Iran, Oman kick off first joint ground military maneuver

The first joint ground exercise between the ground force of the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Sultanate of Oman, which is called "Mountain Falcons 1" (Saqour al-Jabal 1) began on Monday in Jebel Al-Khader province of Oman.

This exercise is being held with the participation of the ground force of the Islamic Republic of Iran Army and the ground force of Sultanate of Oman army, as well as the support of the Air Force and the Royal Oman Police, with the aim of sharing experiences, joint combat training and improving the level of combat and operational readiness.

2050