Qalibaf meets Tajikistan’s president, parliament speaker

According to IRNA, Qalibaf held talks with President Rahman after holding talks on a number of bilateral and regional issues with his Tajik counterpart Emomali.

In his meeting, the top Iranian parliamentarian, referring to the great capabilities and capacities of the two countries, said that the enhancement relations and implementation of 50-year cooperation document are important steps for boosting bilateral economic and commercial ties.

Qalibaf, heading a parliamentary delegation, arrived in Dushanbe on Wednesday to attend a conference on the 30th anniversary of Tajikistan’s Constitution.

During his meeting with the Speaker of the National Assembly of Tajikistan this morning, the two lawmakers discussed and exchanged views on the development of relations between Tehran and Dushanbe, including parliamentary relations.

Qalibaf said that regional countries need to be strong in order to defend themselves from any potenbtial attack by enemies. “Our strength should be to the extent that it stops the enemies from treating us harshly”.

While expressing happiness over his trip to Tajikistan, he thanked Emomali for extending official invitation to him.

Qalibaf also stressed the need for regular meetings at the levels of the government and parliaments and people-to-people communication in order to boost relations between the two countries.

