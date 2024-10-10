Israel’s chemical weapons serious threat to int’l peace, security: Iran

Addressing the 117th meeting of the Executive Council of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW), Hadi Farajvand said that the possession of the chemical weapons by the Zionist regime is a serious threat to international and regional peace and security.

Farajvand also deplored the current deplorable situation in Gaza and Lebanon and the ongoing genocide by the Zionist regime against the Palestinian and Lebanese people.

Political and military support has emboldened Israel to repeat its barbarism in Lebanon and Gaza by bombing populated areas, civilians and displacing the people there, the Iranian diplomat underlined.

“The terrorist Zionist regime, in addition to violating international law, uses white phosphorus and other prohibited weapons in wars”, he warned while referring to reports about the use of chemical weapons and depleted uranium in Israeli attacks on Lebanon.

Iran's ambassador urged the OPCW to monitor developments in Gaza and Lebanon using its expertise, he said, adding that the goal of creating a world free of chemical weapons will not be achieved unless the convention is ratified by all, especially the Zionist regime, which has extensive plans for the production, development and use of chemical weapons.

