Iraqi resistance targets occupied Palestine in drone strike

Tehran, IRNA – The Islamic Resistance in Iraq says it has carried out a drone strike against important positions in the north and south of occupied Palestine.

According to Al Mayadeen, the Iraqi resistance said in a statement that the operation had been conducted in order to confront the invaders, support the people of Palestine and Lebanon, and respond to the crimes of the Zionist regime against civilians, including women, children, and the elderly.

It also emphasized that it will continue its attacks against the occupying mercenaries.

In a statement on Tuesday, the group said that its attacks struck five targets in central and northern parts of the occupied Palestinian territories.

