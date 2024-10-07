Hezbollah launches missile attack on Tel Aviv

IRNA, quoting the resistance media, said that missile strikes on Monday night prompted the Zionist authorities to activate sirens in Tel Aviv, Galilee and the surrounding areas of these two cities.

The sound of sirens was also heard in Masqaf, al-Mutla in the Isba al-Jalil region, the north of occupied Palestine.

The Israeli military and media networks have confirmed missiles were fired from Lebanon, with the military claiming that it intercepted five of them over Tel Aviv and the center of the occupied Palestinian territories.

The new strike followed a series of rocket attacks by Hezbollah on Monday evening on areas in Haifa, Acre and Nahariya in the north of the occupied territories.

The Zionist media had reported the firing of 60 rockets in less than an hour and a half to the occupied territories in the evening and that sirens were heard as far as Qiryat Shemona settlement.

In this regard, Hezbollah, in a statement announced that it hit the position of Zionist soldiers in the Beit Hillel military base with several rockets.

