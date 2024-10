According to Al-Mayadeen, the Israeli army said in a statement on Monday that Itay Azolai, a member of its 5515 unit, was killed and two other soldiers were seriously injured in ground clashes at the Lebanese border.

Accordingly, the Zionist regime’s army announced that 726 Israeli soldiers have been killed since October 7 last year. 4,576 others have also been injured, including 2,299 who were wounded in Israel’s ground invasion of Gaza.

