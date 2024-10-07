Poll: 61% of Zionists feel insecure in occupied Palestine

According to the poll cited by the Palestinian media on Monday morning, 35% of Zionists also said that they believe the Israel regime has lost the war with the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas.

61 percent of those surveyed said they are not safe in occupied Palestine while 41 percent of Zionists living in settlements declared that they have their trust in the army.

The poll also found that 86 percent of the Zionists are not ready to return to their living areas near Gaza even after the war ends.

Earlier, media sources reported that in the first 6 months of the Israeli genocidal war on Gaza, more than half a million Zionists not only fled the occupied territories for abroad amid fear of retaliatory attacks from Palestinian and Lebanese resistance groups.

Referring to the unfavorable condition and internal division among far-right ruling coalition under Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, experts say that this regime has a bleak future and must wait for the collapse and more migration of Zionists from the occupied Palestinian land.

