Zionist regime bombs southern Beirut again

Reports say Israeli warplanes targeted several areas, including a gas station in the Dahieh area as well as al-Hadath area.

There is no immediate report whether the strike left any casualties.

The Israeli military also struck Qmatieh in central Lebanon, leaving at least six people dead and a number of others injured.

Minutes before these attacks, the Zionist army had warned the residents of al-Hadath and other areas south of Beirut to evacuate.

The regime has intensified its attacks across Lebanon, targeting residential areas and critical facilities amid growing international outcry.

The Zionist regime has repeatedly bombed the southern areas of the Lebanese capital.

Lebanon’s Health Ministry says over 2,000 people have so far been killed in Israeli attacks since last October.

