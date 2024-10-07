Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on October 7

** IRAN DAILY

-- Iran-EAEU trade volume up by 2.5 times: TPO

The head of Iran’s Trade Promotion Organization (TPO) has said that the trade volume between Iran and the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) has increased by more than 2.5 times.

Mohammadali Dehqan Dehnavi on Sunday while addressing the businesses of the Tehran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (TCCIMA) said Iran and the EAEU started the implementation of the preferential trade agreement in 2018.

-- Copper cathode output registers 12% rise in H1: IMIDRO

Iran produced 145,000 tons of copper cathode during the first six months of the current Iranian year (March 20-September 21), which indicates a 12-percent rise compared to corresponding figure of preceding year.

Announcing the above, Mohammad Aqajanlou, the head of the Iranian Mines and Mining Industries Development and Renovation Organization (IMIDRO), added that the growth was achieved despite the power shortages in the copper producing complexes.

-- Iran’s petchem exports proof against sanctions: NPC

Sanctions on the export of Iranian petrochemical products are ineffective, said the caretaker of the National Petrochemical Company (NPC) on Sunday.

Hassan Abbaszadeh told IRNA that Iran enjoys diverse markets in the field of petrochemicals thanks to the wide variety of products of the industry. “Currently we are exporting our petchem products to many countries, so forex earnings will be good this year,” he added.

** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

-- Iranian Researchers Track Movement of Microplastics

Microplastic pollution is a significant environmental problem that harms animals and people and affects ecosystems worldwide. These tiny pieces of plastic, smaller than five millimeters, are pushed by wind and water to move around the globe.

Nasrin Alamdari, an assistant professor in the FAMU-FSU College of Engineering’s Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering, is on a mission to learn more about microplastics and how they move.

-- Statistical Center of Iran: Jobless Rate Down 0.4%

Iran has reported a slight fall in its unemployment rate in the quarter to late September as services, manufacturing and agriculture sectors keep performing well in the Iranian labor market.

Figures released by the Statistical Center of Iran (SCI) showed that jobless rate in the country had reached 7.5% in the three months to September 21, down 0.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Iran’s jobless rate had dropped 0.5% year on year in the June quarter to reach 7.7%, according to SCI figures.

-- Official: Iran’s Membership in EAEU, BRICS, SCO Helping to Boost Trade

Director General of the TPO’s Indian Subcontinent office Hadi Talebian Moghaddam has emphasized that Iran’s membership in international economic unions helps boost its trade and economy.

Moghaddam highlighted the significance of Iran’s membership in international economic unions such as the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), BRICS group of the emerging economies and Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), and said it paves the ways for expanding the country’s trade and economy.

** TEHRAN TIMES

-- Iranians win World Taekwondo Junior Championships accolades

Iranian girl and boy taekwondo athletes stole the show in the 2024 World Taekwondo Junior Championships. The Iranian athletes claimed seven gold and two bronzes in the prestigious competition held in Chuncheon, South Korea from Oct. 1 to 6.

It has been an outstanding six days in Chuncheon, where Taekwondo’s young stars from around the world have delivered a magnificent competition and demonstrated there is a bright future for the sport.

-- Persepolis dissatisfied with ex-goalie Beiranvand’s punishment

In a highly anticipated decision, Iran Football Federation’s Disciplinary Committee has issued a ruling in the long-running dispute between Persepolis FC and their former goalkeeper, Alireza Beiranvand. The ruling, which has been met with widespread criticism, pertains to Beiranvand's unilateral termination of his contract with Persepolis and subsequent move to Tractor.

Persepolis had filed a complaint against Beiranvand in June 2024, alleging a breach of contract. The committee's verdict has imposed a four-month suspension on Beiranvand from all football-related activities, both domestically and internationally. However, the suspension has been suspended for one year, meaning it will only be activated if Beiranvand commits a similar offense within the next 12 months!

-- Oil minister visits Kharg to check oil installations security

Iranian Oil Minister Mohsen Paknejad arrived in Kharg island, in the Persian Gulf, on Sunday to visit the hub of Iran’s oil exports and meet the employees of the island’s operational zone, in the second day of his visit to Bushehr province, in southwest of Iran.

In the first day of his trip to Bushehr, Paknejad had visited oil platforms, gas refineries, a petrochemical unit, a power plant, a petrochemical terminal, and a port in Assalouyeh, which is the hub of Iran’s petrochemical industry.

6125**4354