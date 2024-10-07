Pezeshkian: Arbaeen March a symbol of unity among nations

Pezeshkian made the comment in a message he issued at a national seminar that was held on Monday in Tehran to honor those who render services to pilgrims during the Arbaeen March, an Islamic event that culminates on Arabeen Day which is the 40th day after the martyrdom of the third Shia imam, Imam Hossein (AS).

“Arbaeen March has become a great symbol of unity, solidarity and empathy of different nations and religions, and every year it creates glorious scenes at the global level,” the president said in his message.

He also expressed his gratitude toward all the people who contribute to efforts to hold the annual religious pilgrimage that sees pilgrims from different countries, including Iran, converge on Iraq’s holy city of Karbala where the holy shrine of Imam Hossein is located.

The Iranian president, in his message, thanked the Iraqi government and people for their warm hosting of the pilgrims as well.

