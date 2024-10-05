Crowds fill Tehran’s Grand Mosque for Friday prayers led by Ayatollah Khamenei

The prayers were held following a memorial service for Lebanon’s Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah who was martyred in an Israeli airstrike on the southern suburbs of capital Beirut on September 27.

Ayatollah Khamenei led the Friday prayers three days after Iran fired around 200 missiles at Israeli military and security positions in response to the assassination of Nasrallah as well as the regime’s assassination of Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran on July 31, and other acts of aggression against the Islamic Republic.

The Supreme Leader said during his sermon that Iran’s response was legitimate and the least punishment of the Zionist regime.

