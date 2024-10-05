IRNA CEO: Al-Aqsa Storm Operation turned Palestine into main issue of world

Prior to the 7th of October, it was thought that the Palestinian issue had been passed into oblivion, therefore, the designers of the Al-Aqsa Storm Operation, who turned the Palestinian issue into a central issue of the world and the region, did something great, Jaberi Ansari said, in reference to the military operation that Palestinian Hamas resistance movement conducted against southern Israeli-occupied territories.

He made the comments on Saturday during a state TV program, two days ahead of the first anniversary of the Hamas operation that was followed by Israel’s invasion of Gaza and the ongoing conflict which has so far left nearly 42,000 Palestinians dead, mostly women and children.

Jaberi Ansari, who is a former spokesman of the Iranian foreign ministry, said that the Al-Aqsa Storm Operation also halted the normalization process between Israel and Arab countries, which he said was accelerating.

“Al-Aqsa Storm created an environment that halted the possibility of progress in normalization, at least at the public level”, he said, adding that the process was also hindered due to the mass killings of Palestinians by the Israeli regime.

From this perspective, he said that the designers of the operation should be given credit since they turned Palestine into a key regional and global issue. “This was the most important achievement for the Palestinian people and resistance”.

This operation, according to Jaberi Ansari actually inculcated hope in Palestinians that resistance is effective and result-oriented, considering that they are not alone anymore since Lebanon’s Hezbollah, Yemen’s Ansarullah and the Axis of Resistance immediately announced their support and operations against the Zionist regime.

He emphasized that Ian, as a key to the resistance strategy, chose the third way as founder of Islamic Republic Imam Khomeini (RA) had said and that was nothing but long-term resistance in order to annihilate the Zionist regime.

While touching on the issue whether Israel can afford to end the military offensive it launched a year ago, Jaberi Ansari said that the regime has trapped in a quagmire and will not do so since it has not achieved any of its goals. This will also because that Yemen, Iraq and Lebanon have entered the scene operationally and Iran playing the role politically with all-round support for the resistance.

Pointing to Israeli terrorism to deal with resistance, the IRNA CEO highlighted the regime’s failure in this regard as well. He said the issue of Palestine and resistance remain alive despite the Zionist regime's terror operations that martyred many resistance leaders from different Palestinian factions over the past years.

“The issue of Israel and Palestine is the issue of occupation and the denial of the rights of a nation, and every time a window for this nation closes, another window for resistance opens”, he said adding that the resistance will never abandon the Palestinian cause.

On the ongoing genocidal war in Gaza, Jaberi Ansari said there has not been a single crime the regime has not committed there except using an atom bomb . “It [the Zionist regime] killed nearly 50,000 people, destroyed most of Gaza, 2.7 million Palestinians internally displaced but they did not leave their homeland unlike 1947 and 1967 wars when the Palestinian population moved from their place of residence to save their lives”.

In response to a question regarding the recent retaliatory operation by Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps against the Zionist regime, Jaberi Ansari said that the public opinion should be enlightened with logical and not emotion and that was also the core of the speech delivered by the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution during the Friday sermon that “Iran will neither delay nor rush”.

Israel has shown that there will be no end to its crimes and boldly talks about the destruction of Lebanon's Hezbollah, the IRNA chief said, adding that there is time for resistance forces and the Islamic Republic of Iran to stand united against the Zionist regime and contain it by using all available political, military and diplomatic means.

While hailing the IRGC’s missile launch dubbed “Wadeh Sadeq or Sadeq 2”, the IRNA CEO said the operation was an attempt to deter the Israeli war machine, adding that there must be a long-term strategy of attrition against the Zionist regime that wants to get out of the gradual depreciation and bottleneck by imposing a cost on others.

