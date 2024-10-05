Oct 5, 2024, 2:10 PM
Iran's missiles can reach any point in occupied Palestine: Cmdr

Iran's missiles can reach any point in occupied Palestine: Cmdr

Qazvin, IRNA – A commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps in Qazvin province, Brigadier General Hossein Mohammad Shafiei, has said that Iran's missiles can reach any point in occupied Palestine.

Referring to Operation True Promise 2, Shafiei told IRNA on Saturday that the Western countries themselves have admitted that Iran's missiles can destroy any part of the occupied territories.

The Operation True Promise 2, for the second time, destroyed the hollow grandeur of the Zionist regime, he added.

On Tuesday evening, the IRGC launched a volley of hypersonic ballistic missiles at Israeli military targets in the occupied Palestinian territories in retaliation for the assassination of Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh, Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, and Abbas Nilforoushan, an Iranian military advisor.

