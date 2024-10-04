Iran envoy to Beirut: Visit of FM Araghchi to Lebanon was brave, powerful

Mojtaba Amani, the ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Lebanon, who was injured earlier due to a terrorist attack by pagers and is currently undergoing treatment, wrote on his personal page on Messenger X: "Dr. Araghchi's trip to Lebanon was a brave and powerful trip and its consequences will be important for the region."

"Iran has always shown that it will stand by Lebanon in difficult situations," he added.

Amani pointed out that the Islamic Republic of Iran will never allow the fate of the region to be changed by the US and the "fake Zionist entity".

Iran's ambassador to Lebanon also stated that the future will be determined by the countries of the region led by the resistance front.

