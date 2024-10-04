Iran’s FM arrives in Beirut

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei announced on his social media account that Foreign Minister Araghchi arrived in Beirut on Friday.

The Iranian delegation, accompanied by two members of parliament and the head of the Red Crescent Society, will meet with high-ranking Lebanese officials, he added.

Additionally, he underlined that a shipment of 10 tons of food and medicine would be presented to Lebanon as part of Iran's humanitarian aid.

Baghaei emphasized Iran's unwavering support for the brave people of Lebanon and called on the entire region to recognize the gravity of Lebanon's situation and its potential impact on their own nations' futures.

