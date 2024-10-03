Iran launches attack against IRGC

Iran's IRGC said that it has started hitting important military targets with dozens of missiles.

Previously, the Israeli army claimed that Iran had begun launching missiles at occupied Palestine.

Video footages from different cities across Iran like the capital Tehran show that barrage of missiles were fired at against Zionist entity.

Tehran, Isfahan, Tabriz, Shiraz, Khorramabad, Arak etc. across Iran have witnessed missiles launched in the sky.

In a statement, the IRGC said moments ago that the missile attack was a retaliation for different assassinations carried out by the Zionist enemy and the crimes in Palestine and Lebanon.

