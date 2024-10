German ambassador to Tehran Markus Potzel and Austrian envoy Wolfgang Dietrich Heim were separately called in by the ministry on Thursday in protest at their respective countries’ “unacceptable measures” in summoning Iranian envoys over Operation True Promise 2.

Director General of the Western Europe Department at the Iranian Ministry of Affairs Majid Nili Ahmadabadi stated during the meetings that the Islamic Republic is utterly determined to defend its own security.

2050