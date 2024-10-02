Iran embassy in London warns region not to fall victim to West support for Israel

In a message posted on social media platform X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday, the embassy emphasized that in the event of an Israeli attack on their nations, European countries would support the aggressors, urging regional states to learn from this reality before it is too late.

“When the Israeli regime levels Gaza to the ground, killing tens of thousands, including women and children, the Europeans remain silent. When this regime invades Lebanon and Syria, the Europeans are again silent. When they attack Iranian embassies and diplomats, they remain silent,” the embassy noted.

“Yet, when Iran acts in self-defense, they all raise their voices to condemn it,” it added.

This pattern is not new, the embassy said, but should serve as a cautionary tale for all Middle Eastern countries.

It reiterated, “The aggression of the Israeli regime knows no bounds. At any stage, if they attempt to oppose this regime's aggression, they themselves will become victims, while Europeans and all international organizations will support this regime."

“So learn your lesson before it is too late,” the statement read.

The warning came a day after Iran launched a salvo of ballistic missiles at the Zionist entity in retaliation for the massacre of civilians in Gaza and Lebanon, as well as the assassination of Hamas and Hezbollah leaders and IRGC commanders.

4353**2050