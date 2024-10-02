Iran to sign economic, cultural, social agreement with Qatar: Pezeshkian

President Pezeshkian spoke at Mehrabad International Airport before his departure for Doha on Wednesday, mentioning that he would visit Qatar at the official invitation of the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani.

On the second day of his visit to the Qatari capital of Doha, President Pezeshkian will participate in the 19th edition of the Asia Cooperation Dialogue (ACD) Summit and will deliver a speech.

The Iranian president stated that the first goal of his visit to Qatar is to engage in discussions with the Qatari government regarding economic, social, cultural, and investment issues, and to sign memoranda of understanding (MoUs) with the neighboring country.

Additionally, discussions were planned to address the regional situation and cooperation among Islamic countries.

In the 19th edition of the Asia Cooperation Dialogue (ACD) Summit, the Iranian president will discuss the critical situation in the region, Israel's violations of international laws, and its targeting of innocent people with Asian countries.

Pezeshkian emphasized that if the Zionists are not stopped from committing crimes, they will face harsher reactions.

He also stated that talks will be held with Asian countries regarding security problems, expressing hope that Iran can achieve unity and prevent enemies from sowing rebellion in the Middle East.

According to the scheduled program, the Iranian president will probably meet with some leaders and high-ranking officials of the countries participating in the Summit.

The Asian Cooperation Dialogue Summit, known as ACD, consists of 35 Asian countries, which has been promoting intra-Asian dialogue for more than 20 years to implement various cooperation projects and programs in the economic and cultural fields.

