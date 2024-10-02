Hezbollah fires 50 rockets into occupied Palestine

Al Mayadeen TV network reported on Wednesday that the Israeli military confirmed that 50 rockets were fired from Lebanese territory on Wednesday in retaliation for Israeli attacks on Lebanon.

The regime’s Channel 12 also reported that 10 buildings were struck in the al-Mutla settlement as a result of the attack.

Hezbollah issued separate statements on Wednesday morning, confirming that its fighters pounded military positions in the Shomera camp, the Shtula settlement and the Misgav Am settlement.

In Gaza front, the Israeli regime’s troops entered Khan Younis city on Tuesday night. After the regime forces’ withdrawal from the southern areas of Ma’an, al-Manara, and al-Salam, the bodies of more than 40 Palestinian martyrs were discovered.

According to Palestinian Health Ministry, 41,638 Palestinians have been martyred over 361 days of Israeli military genocide in the Gaza Strip.

The Israeli regime launched its military offensive against Gaza on October 7, 2023. Since then, 70% of residential buildings and infrastructure in Gaza have been destroyed, and the residents of the besieged area are enduring an unprecedented blockade, humanitarian crisis, and famine.

The Israeli regime admitted that despite nearly a year of fighting, it had not achieved its objectives of destroying the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas and freeing Israeli captives in Gaza.

