Hezbollah launches fresh missile strike on Israeli positions

According to Al Jazeera’s Wednesday report, Hezbollah announced in a statement that it had targeted a gathering of Israeli troops at the Shomera camp with several missiles. The movement confirmed that the missiles hit their targets.

At 7:20 AM local time, Hezbollah also targeted Israeli forces in the Shtula settlement with two Burkan missiles. Just minutes earlier, the movement had fired rockets and missiles at a large Israeli infantry unit stationed in the Misgav Am settlement. Hezbollah stated that these strikes were carried out in support of the people of Gaza and the Palestinian resistance, as well as in defense of Lebanon.

Israeli outlets reported that Israeli military forces were ambushed in southern Lebanon, resulting in several injuries. Multiple Israeli settlers were injured in northern occupied territories, and rescue teams deployed at least four helicopters to evacuate the wounded. An Israeli military helicopter reportedly landed at Rambam Hospital in Haifa city.

Earlier this morning, Israeli airstrikes targeted several locations in southern Lebanon, including al-Khiam, Kfarkela, and the Marjaayoun towns.

The Israeli military began its offensive in southern Lebanon more than a week ago, with airstrikes continuing throughout the week. According to Lebanon’s Ministry of Health, the strikes have caused hundreds of deaths and thousands of injuries so far.

